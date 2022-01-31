$0.36 EPS Expected for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.42. Schlumberger reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Schlumberger.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Stephens increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.55.

SLB stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.07. The company had a trading volume of 16,440,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,011,547. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $41.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $995,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schlumberger (SLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.