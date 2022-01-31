Hush Trading Up 182.7% Over Last 7 Days (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Hush has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $2,731.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hush has traded up 182.7% against the dollar. One Hush coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.62 or 0.00245528 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00077041 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00106432 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001896 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000217 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

