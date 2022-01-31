Zacks: Analysts Expect Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to Post $2.51 EPS

Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) will post $2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.51. Eli Lilly and posted earnings per share of $2.75 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full-year earnings of $8.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $8.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eli Lilly and.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.65.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $245.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,234,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,500. Eli Lilly and has a 52 week low of $178.58 and a 52 week high of $283.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $256.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 403,570 shares of company stock worth $109,157,322. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.3% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 61.6% during the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,189 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 281.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,445,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

