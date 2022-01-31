Zacks: Brokerages Expect Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) will report sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33 billion. Royal Caribbean Group reported sales of $34.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3,268.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.34 billion to $10.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.10) by ($0.81). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. The firm had revenue of $456.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.62) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1456.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

RCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.80.

NYSE:RCL traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.81. 3,953,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,157,381. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $64.20 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.75 and a 200 day moving average of $80.94. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.65.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

