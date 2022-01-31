NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Short Interest Update

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 899,500 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the December 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNOW. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of NOW by 485.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,538,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,797 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of NOW by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,396,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,022,000 after acquiring an additional 689,827 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NOW by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 585,412 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NOW by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,587,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,967,000 after purchasing an additional 430,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in NOW by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,915,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after purchasing an additional 348,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.
NYSE DNOW traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,367,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,741. NOW has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $982.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average is $8.46.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DNOW shares. Stephens raised shares of NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.
About NOW
NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.
