NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Short Interest Update

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 899,500 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the December 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNOW. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of NOW by 485.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,538,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,797 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of NOW by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,396,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,022,000 after acquiring an additional 689,827 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NOW by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 585,412 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NOW by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,587,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,967,000 after purchasing an additional 430,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in NOW by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,915,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after purchasing an additional 348,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Get NOW alerts:

NYSE DNOW traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,367,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,741. NOW has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $982.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average is $8.46.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.80 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NOW will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DNOW shares. Stephens raised shares of NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

About NOW

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.