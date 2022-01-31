NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 899,500 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the December 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,367,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,741. NOW has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $982.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.46.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. NOW had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NOW will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNOW has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens raised shares of NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in NOW by 306.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in NOW during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NOW during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in NOW during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in NOW during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NOW

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

