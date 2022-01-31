Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Short Interest Update

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the December 31st total of 95,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 101,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Navigator by 2.9% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 850,624 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 23,841 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Navigator by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,842 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 11,326 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Navigator by 18.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 430,501 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Navigator by 0.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 368,355 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC increased its stake in Navigator by 1.4% during the third quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 334,712 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

NVGS traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.82. 68,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,546. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $492.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 2.25. Navigator has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $12.46.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Navigator had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $85.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Navigator will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

