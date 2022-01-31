Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 870,400 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the December 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASAI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. HSBC raised shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of NYSE ASAI traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.95. 167,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,305. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. Sendas Distribuidora has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $18.55.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sendas Distribuidora will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASAI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 403.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,351,000 after purchasing an additional 625,765 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,472,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 948,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,531,000 after purchasing an additional 271,390 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,779,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

