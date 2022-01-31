Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the December 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRK. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 19.1% during the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 23,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $204,000.

NRK traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $13.02. The company had a trading volume of 66,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,164. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.60. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $14.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%.

About Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and the alternative minimum tax applicable to individuals and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on July 29, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

