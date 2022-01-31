CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Short Interest Down 27.2% in January

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the December 31st total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 322,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Greenridge Global upped their price target on shares of CNFinance from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNFinance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CNFinance from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

NYSE:CNF traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $3.28. The company had a trading volume of 101,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,295. The stock has a market cap of $224.95 million, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 543.88, a current ratio of 543.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.11. CNFinance has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $6.34.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $38.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.28 million. CNFinance had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNFinance will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CNFinance stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

CNFinance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

