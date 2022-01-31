Neutrino USD Price Reaches $0.98 on Major Exchanges (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $491.63 million and approximately $12.98 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Neutrino USD has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00002537 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00050548 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,668.04 or 0.06934152 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,381.53 or 0.99752261 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00051481 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00055285 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006765 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 503,660,481 coins and its circulating supply is 503,659,887 coins. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

