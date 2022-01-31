$5.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) will post earnings per share of $5.87 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.37. Asbury Automotive Group reported earnings per share of $4.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year earnings of $25.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.95 to $26.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $29.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.38 to $35.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Asbury Automotive Group.

ABG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,096,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,181,000 after purchasing an additional 30,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,130,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,103,000 after acquiring an additional 47,727 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,016,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,899,000 after acquiring an additional 44,866 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,043,000 after acquiring an additional 36,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 671,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,946,000 after acquiring an additional 22,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABG traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $160.97. 255,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.75. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $137.96 and a 12-month high of $230.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.03.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

