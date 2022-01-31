$790.58 Million in Sales Expected for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will announce $790.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $785.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $800.10 million. Arista Networks posted sales of $648.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year sales of $2.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

ANET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $102.50 to $127.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.17.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.41, for a total transaction of $56,541.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $12,511,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 861,469 shares of company stock valued at $176,137,503. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 15.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ANET traded up $4.12 on Wednesday, reaching $124.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,676,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,130. The company has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $65.52 and a 1-year high of $148.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.53.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

