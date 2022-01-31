Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $585.91 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) will report $585.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $592.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $581.80 million. Check Point Software Technologies posted sales of $563.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full year sales of $2.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Check Point Software Technologies.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The business had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHKP shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

CHKP traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.01. 1,365,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,412. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.98. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $136.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.75.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.