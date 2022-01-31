$18.69 Billion in Sales Expected for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) will announce $18.69 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.42 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $19.17 billion. Procter & Gamble posted sales of $18.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full year sales of $79.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $79.00 billion to $80.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $82.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $81.48 billion to $83.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Procter & Gamble.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $160.45. 8,947,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,759,121. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46. Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $165.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $496,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $7,949,670.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 582,494 shares of company stock worth $91,757,751 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

