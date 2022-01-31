PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.10.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.
In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE:PPL remained flat at $$29.68 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,583,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,598,984. PPL has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.04.
PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. PPL’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PPL will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently -97.08%.
PPL Company Profile
PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.
