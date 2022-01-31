PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.10.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PPL by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,017,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,163,763,000 after purchasing an additional 303,021 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in PPL by 21.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,656,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713,861 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PPL by 18.4% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,942,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in PPL by 36.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,284,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in PPL by 14.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,238,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPL remained flat at $$29.68 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,583,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,598,984. PPL has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.04.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. PPL’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PPL will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently -97.08%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

