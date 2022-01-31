Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Receives $58.43 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.43.

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exelon from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Exelon in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company.

In related news, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $695,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $870,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXC. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 30,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of Exelon by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.95. 9,652,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,566,669. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.12 and its 200 day moving average is $51.61. Exelon has a 52 week low of $38.35 and a 52 week high of $58.01. The company has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

