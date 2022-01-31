VeriCoin Price Reaches $0.0123 on Top Exchanges (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 31st. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. VeriCoin has a market cap of $426,504.91 and $23.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,477.63 or 1.00002036 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00073132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003968 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00020633 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00028842 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $192.81 or 0.00501099 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,639,733 coins. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

