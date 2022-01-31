ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 95.1% from the December 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ENGGY traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,253. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $12.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.31.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.2724 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.13%.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

