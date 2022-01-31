Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Short Interest Update

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,800 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the December 31st total of 195,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 68.0 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Finning International from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

FINGF stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.02. The stock had a trading volume of 15,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812. Finning International has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $32.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.44.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1808 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%.

About Finning International

Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.

