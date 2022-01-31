Short Interest in Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Expands By 55.1%

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,642,000 shares, an increase of 55.1% from the December 31st total of 1,058,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,210.0 days.

Shares of DVDCF remained flat at $$12.30 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 460. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average of $14.14. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $15.23.

Several research firms have issued reports on DVDCF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Davide Campari-Milano to €12.80 ($14.55) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Davide Campari-Milano to €12.00 ($13.64) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Davide Campari-Milano has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.53.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

