Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $140,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) to post sales of $140,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $160,000.00. Motus GI reported sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year sales of $430,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $450,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.03 million, with estimates ranging from $1.55 million to $2.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 78.81% and a negative net margin of 5,675.00%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Motus GI in a report on Monday, November 15th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Motus GI from $1.75 to $1.40 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motus GI by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Motus GI by 13.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Motus GI by 41.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Motus GI by 276.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 34,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Motus GI in the second quarter valued at $83,000. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MOTS traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,325,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,154. Motus GI has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.65.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

