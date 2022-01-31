Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $140,000.00

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) to post sales of $140,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $160,000.00. Motus GI reported sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year sales of $430,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $450,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.03 million, with estimates ranging from $1.55 million to $2.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 78.81% and a negative net margin of 5,675.00%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Motus GI in a report on Monday, November 15th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Motus GI from $1.75 to $1.40 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motus GI by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Motus GI by 13.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Motus GI by 41.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Motus GI by 276.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 34,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Motus GI in the second quarter valued at $83,000. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MOTS traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,325,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,154. Motus GI has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.65.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motus GI (MOTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.