Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RRR shares. Macquarie lowered Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $44.47. 48,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,053. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $23.04 and a 1-year high of $58.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.96.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The company had revenue of $414.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

