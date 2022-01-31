Italo Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Italo coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Italo has a total market cap of $6,870.82 and $88.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Italo has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00050587 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,675.65 or 0.06967206 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,345.70 or 0.99849427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00051691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00055326 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006797 BTC.

Italo’s total supply is 27,891,126 coins and its circulating supply is 17,891,126 coins. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Italo’s official website is italo.network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Italo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Italo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

