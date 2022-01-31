ACoconut Market Cap Achieves $349,047.33 (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last week, ACoconut has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. ACoconut has a total market cap of $349,047.33 and approximately $35,015.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ACoconut alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00030507 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 41% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

AC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ACUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ACoconut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACoconut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.