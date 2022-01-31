De La Rue plc (OTCMKTS:DLUEY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

De La Rue plc (OTCMKTS:DLUEY) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
OTCMKTS:DLUEY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.86. 5,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average of $6.79. De La Rue has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $9.06.
De La Rue Company Profile
Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?
Receive News & Ratings for De La Rue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for De La Rue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.