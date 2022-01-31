China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Short Interest Update

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,400 shares, a drop of 45.3% from the December 31st total of 156,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of China Shenhua Energy stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,337. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.90. China Shenhua Energy has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $11.03. The stock has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.28.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Shenhua Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of China Shenhua Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Shenhua Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies.

