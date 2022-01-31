China Medical System Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHSYF) Short Interest Down 38.6% in January

China Medical System Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHSYF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,248,900 shares, a decrease of 38.6% from the December 31st total of 3,663,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22,489.0 days.

Shares of CHSYF stock remained flat at $$1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday. China Medical System has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.00.

About China Medical System

China Medical System Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, markets, and promotes pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China. It offers products under the direct and agency networks. The company's products include Plendil for the treatment of hypertension and stable angina pectoris; XinHuoSu for the treatment of acute heart failure; Deanxit for the treating mild-to-moderate depression, anxiety, and psychosomatic affections; Ursofalk for the treatment of cholesterol gallstones in the gallbladder, cholestatic liver disease, and biliary reflux gastritis; Salofalk for treating Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn's disease; Bioflor for the treatment of diarrhea; Combizym for dyspepsia; Augentropfen Stulln Mono eye drops to treat senile macula degeneration and asthenopia; and Hirudoid for blunt traumata with or without hematomas and superficial phlebitis insofar.

