Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives $178.77 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $188.11.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $4.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $174.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,266,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,816,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 13,998.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after acquiring an additional 25,141,248 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Apple by 97.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,239,285,000 after acquiring an additional 18,074,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Apple by 515.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,093,483,000 after acquiring an additional 12,799,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.