Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.53.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays upgraded Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ambev by 1,673.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,760 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ambev by 21.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ambev by 30.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,717,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,552 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Ambev by 3.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,444,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 86,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the second quarter valued at $81,000. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABEV traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,786,174. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.94. The firm has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18. Ambev has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $3.95.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 22.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ambev will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.0839 dividend. This is a positive change from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Ambev’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

