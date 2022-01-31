Pawtocol Price Tops $0.0925 (UPI)

Pawtocol (CURRENCY:UPI) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last week, Pawtocol has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. Pawtocol has a market cap of $23.86 million and $984,372.00 worth of Pawtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pawtocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0925 or 0.00000241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00050548 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,663.39 or 0.06931908 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,395.38 or 0.99930240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00051818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00055130 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Pawtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 257,924,377 coins. Pawtocol’s official website is pawtocol.com . Pawtocol’s official Twitter account is @pawtocol . Pawtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@pawtocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pawtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pawtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pawtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

