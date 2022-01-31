Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.69.

BLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

BLL stock traded up $3.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.12. The company had a trading volume of 118,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.94 and a 200 day moving average of $91.06. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $77.95 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Ball’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ball will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.92%.

In related news, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Ball by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Ball by 3.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 189,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ball by 2.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ball by 19.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

