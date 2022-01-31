Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Brokerages predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) will report $1.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16 billion. Deckers Outdoor posted sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DECK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $460.50.

In other news, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total transaction of $6,054,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total value of $205,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,108 shares of company stock worth $7,172,393. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 265.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DECK stock traded up $15.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $320.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,674. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $285.81 and a 12 month high of $451.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $361.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $389.43.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

