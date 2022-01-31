Short Interest in Exlites Holdings International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXHI) Grows By 109.1%

Exlites Holdings International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXHI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 109.1% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.
EXHI traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.50. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467. Exlites Holdings International has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average is $0.55.
About Exlites Holdings International
Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Exlites Holdings International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exlites Holdings International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.