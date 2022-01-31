Short Interest in Exlites Holdings International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXHI) Grows By 109.1%

Exlites Holdings International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXHI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 109.1% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

EXHI traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.50. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467. Exlites Holdings International has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average is $0.55.

Exlites Holdings International, Inc engages in the medical supply business. It provides medical supplies to hospitals, home health agencies, assisted living facilities, and wellness centers. The company was founded on April 26, 1979 and is headquartered in Hudson, FL.

