Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.56.

A number of analysts recently commented on DAL shares. TheStreet cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $215,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,622,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,882,102,000 after acquiring an additional 927,297 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,970,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $466,537,000 after purchasing an additional 235,015 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.4% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,844,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,874,000 after purchasing an additional 450,759 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,822,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,918,000 after purchasing an additional 32,374 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,175,000 after purchasing an additional 438,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

DAL stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.70. 648,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,280,209. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $33.40 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.61 and its 200 day moving average is $40.17.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

