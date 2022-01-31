Pyrk Price Hits $0.0028 on Top Exchanges (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 26.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Pyrk has traded up 46.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Pyrk coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Pyrk has a market capitalization of $43,652.98 and approximately $2,053.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pyrk alerts:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002164 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00008415 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000356 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk Coin Profile

Pyrk uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Pyrk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pyrk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pyrk using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PYRKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Pyrk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pyrk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.