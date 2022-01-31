Crust Network (CRU) Trading 4.3% Lower Over Last Week

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Crust Network has a total market cap of $18.97 million and approximately $595,030.00 worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust Network coin can now be purchased for about $6.19 or 0.00016120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Crust Network has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crust Network Coin Profile

CRU is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,062,357 coins. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork . Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust Network

