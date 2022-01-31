Short Interest in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Rises By 113.3%

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, an increase of 113.3% from the December 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of EDD stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,311. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.52. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $6.35.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
