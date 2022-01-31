Short Interest in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Rises By 113.3%

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, an increase of 113.3% from the December 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of EDD stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,311. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.52. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $6.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 36.1% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,139,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,212,000 after acquiring an additional 832,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,771,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,083,000 after purchasing an additional 287,634 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $809,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 238,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 137,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 283,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 121,800 shares during the period.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

