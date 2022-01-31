Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.69 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) will announce $4.69 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.71 billion and the lowest is $4.65 billion. Lincoln National reported sales of $4.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full-year sales of $19.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.52 billion to $19.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $18.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.63 billion to $19.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lincoln National.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share.

LNC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.07.

LNC traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.96. 54,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,703. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $44.81 and a 1 year high of $77.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $802,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $4,487,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 61.5% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 349,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,030,000 after purchasing an additional 133,050 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the third quarter worth approximately $5,837,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 17.2% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 167,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 24,634 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 6.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Lincoln National by 7.5% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln National (LNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.