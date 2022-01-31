Centaur (CNTR) Price Reaches $0.0009

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. In the last seven days, Centaur has traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Centaur coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Centaur has a total market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $747,475.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Centaur Coin Profile

Centaur is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,375,000 coins. The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

