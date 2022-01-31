Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Receives $62.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $121,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $106,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd now owns 1,219,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,706,000 after purchasing an additional 269,353 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4,551.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 224,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RBA traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.95. 65,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,716. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $76.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 65.36%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

