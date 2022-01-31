Brokerages Set Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) PT at $40.13

Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.13.

TECK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Teck Resources stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,743,528. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $17.31 and a twelve month high of $35.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.0399 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 11.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 427.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

