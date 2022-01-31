Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.95.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on USAS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Americas Silver from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

USAS traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,337. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Americas Silver has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $122.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.44.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 344.82% and a negative return on equity of 56.52%. The business had revenue of $10.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Americas Silver will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Americas Silver by 129.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 32,457 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Americas Silver in the third quarter worth about $49,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Americas Silver by 220.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Americas Silver by 67.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 32,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in Americas Silver by 385.8% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 173,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 138,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

