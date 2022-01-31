Short Interest in Gesher I Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GIACU) Decreases By 45.2%

Gesher I Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GIACU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 45.2% from the December 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gesher I Acquisition stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Gesher I Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GIACU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 990,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,900,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIACU traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.03. 4,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07. Gesher I Acquisition has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $10.20.

