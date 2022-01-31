Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Short Interest Update

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,400 shares, a decrease of 34.2% from the December 31st total of 268,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Greenland Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,763 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.47% of Greenland Technologies worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenland Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTEC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,521. Greenland Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The company has a market capitalization of $57.44 million, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.52.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Greenland Technologies had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $23.09 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Greenland Technologies will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Greenland Technologies Company Profile

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

