Short Interest in FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Grows By 84.6%

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 84.6% from the December 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FINW has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of FinWise Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of FinWise Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company.

FINW traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.73. 453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,005. FinWise Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.60.

FinWise Bancorp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, FinWise Bank, a Utah state-chartered non-member bank. The company is a lender to and takes deposits from consumers and small businesses. FinWise Bancorp is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

