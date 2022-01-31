Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been assigned a €40.00 ($45.45) target price by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($47.73) target price on Renault in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($50.00) target price on Renault in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($31.82) target price on Renault in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) target price on Renault in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on Renault in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €39.46 ($44.84).

Shares of EPA:RNO traded down €0.86 ($0.98) on Monday, reaching €34.57 ($39.28). 2,010,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Renault has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($83.76) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($114.43). The company’s 50 day moving average is €31.70 and its 200-day moving average is €31.60.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

