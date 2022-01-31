JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give WPP (LON:WPP) a GBX 1,340 Price Target

WPP (LON:WPP) has been given a GBX 1,340 ($18.08) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.48% from the company’s current price.

WPP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on WPP from GBX 1,225 ($16.53) to GBX 1,475 ($19.90) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a GBX 1,550 ($20.91) price target on WPP in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.49) target price on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on WPP from GBX 980 ($13.22) to GBX 1,030 ($13.90) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,270 ($17.13) price target on WPP in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WPP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,264.22 ($17.06).

Shares of LON:WPP traded up GBX 4.88 ($0.07) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,150.38 ($15.52). The company had a trading volume of 3,545,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,505,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. WPP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 762.90 ($10.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,221.50 ($16.48). The firm has a market capitalization of £13.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,124.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,038.94.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

