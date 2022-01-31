MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €36.00 Price Target at Barclays

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) has been given a €36.00 ($40.91) price objective by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 33.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($140.91) target price on MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($52.27) target price on MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($86.36) target price on MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) price target on MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €76.22 ($86.62).

Shares of ETR MOR traded down €0.25 ($0.28) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €27.06 ($30.75). 195,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.30, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.86 million and a PE ratio of -5.96. MorphoSys has a one year low of €27.52 ($31.27) and a one year high of €101.50 ($115.34). The company’s 50 day moving average is €32.68 and its 200 day moving average is €40.61.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

