Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 99,332 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 516,347 shares.The stock last traded at $10.47 and had previously closed at $10.24.
Several research firms recently issued reports on JBI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Janus International Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.
The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average of $12.91.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.
About Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI)
Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.
