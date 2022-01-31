Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 99,332 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 516,347 shares.The stock last traded at $10.47 and had previously closed at $10.24.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JBI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Janus International Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average of $12.91.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $187.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

About Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI)

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

